JUNG Team Up With An Old Friend For 'Cause In The End You Know That Everybody Dies'

Swedish duo JUNG have shared new song 'Cause In The End You Know That Everybody Dies'.

Out now, it's the title track of their new album, a project that has pushed the pair to fresh levels.

Stretching their artistry, the incoming LP features friends old and new, each adding a refreshing element.

The title cut blends warming songcraft with subtle R&B elements, forging a summery sound that gently uplifts.

LOVA features on guest vocals, adding a lighter touch to JUNG's (Tom and Henrik Ljungqvist) songwriting.

The duo comment...

“LOVA and JUNG were signed around the same time, so we’ve definitely kept an eye on each other... We’ve always loved her, both as a person and an artist; Therefore, it was so exciting to have LOVA with us on this album release.”

