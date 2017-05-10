July 7's 'Delirious' Is Red Hot

Manchester's July 7 is behind potent beats by massive hits from the likes of Travis Scott, T.I. and Young Thug.

In fact, the producer was facing so much demand that he even relocated Stateside for a few months, soaking up that environment first hand.

But home kept calling, and July 7 was eager to focus on something under his own name, something that afforded him full expression.

New single 'Delirious' is the result. It's a latin-tinged banger, an up-front summer smash, but that hip-hop bump in the beat lining up against July 7's irresistible voice.

With that slight R&B influence and the honeyed melody there's a nod towards Jeremih, but it's all delivered with a gritty UK flavour.

A potent sign of what's to come, 'Delirious' comes as July 7 prepares to play a hometown Manchester show - appropriately enough on July 7th...

Photo Credit: Sharal Alexa

