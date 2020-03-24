Juls Unveils New Globe-Spanning 'Happy Place' Project

Producer and songwriter Juls has outlined plans for his new project 'Happy Place'.

The beat maker and studio guru has constructed hit records for the likes of Burna Boy and Mr Eazi, amongst others, but his latest project could be his most personal yet.

Launched on Friday - May 1st - 'Happy Place' is an ever-evolving playlist, one that features new material while linking him to talents across the globe.

The first batch of material moves from R&B to afrobeats via trap and bashment, a heady mix that features Jah Cure, Aymos, King Promise, and TOBi.

An eclectic cast, for sure, with the redoubtable form of Juls at the centre. He comments:

"'Happy Place' is part of my progressive playlist I’m curating through out the year. It’s good music for everyone to vibe to. I’m blending different vibes and music cultures I’ve been listening to lately including Baile funk, reggaeton, lovers rock, etc."

"I called the first playlist Happy Place because I want the music to make people feel good spiritually and put them in a good head space as we go through these tough times. And hopefully we can jam to this during the summer..."

Tune in now.

