Julietta's 'Smooth Sailing' Is An Ode To Self-Discovery

Fashion forward New Yorker Julietta seems to have the golden touch.

Able to translate intensely personal feelings into universal observations, she can balance a future-facing attitude with a timeless pop sound.

The singer's debut album is incoming, matching a pointed pop approach to broad sounds and diverse arrangements.

We're able to share 'Smooth Sailing', and it's a real highlight with those slinky beats underpinning a coy yet emotive vocal from Julietta.

It's actually a hymn to self-discovery, self-knowledge, with Julietta stating: “I'm finding my way..."

The sound of someone making their way in the world, you can check out 'Smooth Sailing' below.

