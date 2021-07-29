Julien Bracht Shares Beautiful Electronic Sculpture 'Nocturne'

Julien Bracht returns with new electronic piece 'Nocturne'.

The musician previously operated as a member of Lea Porcelain, whose work was covered on these very pages.

Focussing on his solo endeavours, incoming album 'Now Forever One' is the first project he's released under his own name.

Out on July 30th, it finds the lifelong drummer indulging his love for analogue synths, and electronic sounds.

The cold, crisp sounds bely the openness of the songwriting, with Julien commenting: "The intention in my music is to strengthen people's awareness and minds... I want us all to gather in spirit and stick together."

Set to be released shortly, we're able to tease the album with new cut 'Nocturne'.

Evolving slowly, the track then comes sharply into focus, the tech-leaning production interwoven around a sublime use of melody.

The visuals dip into Julien Bracht's retro-futurist aesthetic - tune in below.

- - -