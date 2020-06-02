Julien Baker's 'Favor' Ft Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus

Julien Baker has shared her new single 'Favor' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Little Oblivions' is out on February 26th, and it features some carefully chosen guests.

New single 'Favor' deals with imposter syndrome, with Julien singing: “I used to think about myself, like I was a talented liar...”

On backing vocals, you can hear Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, which means it's almost like a boygenius cut, except not.

Phoebe comments in a press note: “Julien is one of those people whose opinion you want to hear about everything. A true critical thinker with an ever-changing and ridiculously articulate worldview. Her music changes in the same way, and this record is my favourite thing she’s ever done. I’m sure I’ll think the same about the next one.”

Comrade at arms Lucy Dacus adds: "We sang on 'Favor' in Nashville the same day we recorded vocals for Graceland Too and a song of mine. That day had the same atmosphere as when we recorded the boygenius EP."

Tune in now.

'Little Oblivions' will be released on February 26th.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

