Julien Baker Shares Two Songs: 'Tokyo' And 'Sucker Punch'

Julien Baker has shared two songs, 'Tokyo' and 'Sucker Punch'.

The songwriter's last full studio album came in 2017, but the past 18 months have been fruitful for fans.

Partnering in the boygenius project, she also contributed to a Frightened Rabbit covers album.

Last year Julien Baker released two new songs as part of a Sub Pop singles project, initially conceived as a vinyl only effort.

Now 'Tokyo' and 'Sucker Punch' have reached DSPs, allowing fans to soak them up in all their glory.

Typically wonderful, you can listen to them both below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.