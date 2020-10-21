Julien Baker Announces New Album 'Little Oblivions'

Julien Baker will release new album 'Little Oblivions' on February 26th.

The songwriter signed to Matador in 2017, releasing her second album 'Turn Out The Lights' through the label.

Later forming boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, she returns to solo duties with a new album.

Incoming LP 'Little Oblivions' hits home on February 26th, and it's led by powerful new song 'Faith Healer'.

"I think that 'Faith Healer' is a song about vices, both the obvious and the more insidious ways that they show up in the human experience. I started writing this song two years ago and it began as a very literal examination of addiction."

"For a while, I only had the first verse, which is just a really candid confrontation of the cognitive dissonance a person who struggles with substance abuse can feel - the overwhelming evidence that this substance is harming you, and the counterintuitive but very real craving for the relief it provides. When I revisited the song I started thinking about the parallels between the escapism of substance abuse and the other various means of escapism that had occupied a similar, if less easily identifiable, space in my psyche."

"There are so many channels and behaviors that we use to placate discomfort unhealthily which exist outside the formal definition of addiction. I (and so many other people) are willing to believe whomever - a political pundit, a preacher, a drug dealer, an energy healer-- when they promise healing, and how that willingness, however genuine, might actually impede healing."

Tracklisting:

1. Hardline

2. Heatwave

3. Faith Healer

4. Relative Fiction

5. Crying Wolf

6. Bloodshot

7. Ringside

8. Favor

9. Song in E

10. Repeat

11. Highlight Reel

12. Ziptie

