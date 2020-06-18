Julianna Barwick, Jónsi Share New Collaboration 'In Light'

Julianna Barwick and Jónsi have shared their new collaboration 'In Light'.

The electronic composer first met Jónsi in 2012 through Alex Somers, after travelling to Iceland to work on some material.

Developing a close affinity with the country's landscapes and its people, she has remained close to both Jónsi and Alex ever since.

Working on her song 'In Light', she decided that Jónsi would be the perfect vocalist for what Julianna Barwick wanted to bring into focus.

“I think he has the best voice in the world, and hearing my voice with Jónsi's is one of the joys of my life,” she comments.

Out now, 'In Light' is a sumptuous, heartbreakingly beautiful piece of music, with her pitch-perfect electronics interwoven around his vocal.

'In Light' also comes with some striking visuals - check out the video below.

