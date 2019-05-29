Julianna Barwick Announces New Album 'Healing Is A Miracle'

Julianna Barwick is set to release new album 'Healing Is A Miracle' on July 10th.

The producer has signed to new home Ninja Tune for the project, the result of a coast-to-coast switch.

Relocating from New York to Los Angeles, 'Healing Is A Miracle' is informed by personal transition and healing.

Jónsi (Sigur Rós), Nosaj Thing and Mary Lattimore all contribute to the record, three artists with vastly different backgrounds.

New song 'Inspirit' is online now, a fascinating introduction into where Julianna Barwick is going to take us on this new record.

Tune in now.

