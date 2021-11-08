Julia Shapiro's 'Come With Me' Is A Warming Piece Of Indie Pop

LA based songwriter Julia Shapiro returns with new solo cut 'Come With Me'.

The guitarist is a member of Chastity Belt, but 2020 saw Julia Shapiro focus on her solo ambitions once more.

New album 'Zorked' is out on October 15th, with the guitarist sharing a brand new single before this.

Out now, 'Come With Me' is a warming piece of indie pop, displaying Julia Shapiro's expert grasp of melody.

Speaking about the video, director Ertugrul Yaka says...

"Julia found me on one of the freelancer sites. It came as a surprise to me because I've been listening to Chastity Belt since 2016. So I know her from the Chastity Belt. It was a great experience for me. The video is about the war between good trips and bad trips. When you're looking for joy, two kinds of feelings are always chasing you at the end. When you reach joy, a piece from your inside breaks off; I mean, it's giving you something and taking another thing from your inside. I made this video based on my own experience.”

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry

- - -