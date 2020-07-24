Julia Michaels Bares Her Fangs With 'All Your Exes'

American pop queen Julia Michaels returns with new single 'All Your Exes'.

The Californian artist kept busy throughout 2020, releasing a Diplo team up before pairing up alongside JP Saxe on smash hit 'Kissin' In The Cold'.

New single 'All Your Exes' is very much a Julia Michaels vehicle, and its piquant opening acoustic passage is a nimble, though disconcerting, intro.

Collapsing into a 90s leaning alt rock workout, 'All Your Exes' is a revenge song against yourself, reminiscent of Alanis Morissette or even Avril Lavigne.

She sings: "I wanna live in a world where your exes are dead / I wanna kill all the memories that you save in your head..."

Baring her fangs, Julia Michaels is going to delete her photos and unfollow toxic people in her life, even if it costs her.

Check out 'All Your Exes' below.

