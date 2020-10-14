Julia Logan's 'Everly Foreverly' Taps Into Autumn's Wistful Charms

Julia Hogan's wistfully acoustic songwriting has a charm all of its own.

The Stockholm based talent has a breezy sound, one that matches the seasonal delights Autumn has to offer.

There's a hidden sense of falling leaves and nights by the fire in her work, a kind of aural hug accompanied by some hot chocolate.

New single 'Everly Foreverly' is out now, and it taps into this feeling, with the video carrying a nostalgia vein.

The 22 year old adds a West Coast charm to the song, while the clip uses family footage.

She comments...

"The music video came about when I found these old home movies that my great-grandpa had filmed of our family in California and on the East Coast during the 50s and 60s. ‘Everly, Foreverly’ is about family and the ties that connect us, even when one of us feels there is darkness and no clear path, in the end the unity of family is a circle that endures and keeps on going. I wanted to create a montage to honor their memory."

Tune in now.

