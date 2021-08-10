Julia Logan, Nina Persson Combine On 'One Mile from Heaven'

Julia Logan and Nina Persson combine on new single 'One Mile From Heaven'.

Julia Logan's new album 'Every, Formerly' is out on January 28th, and it finds the songwriter indulging her love of duets.

New song 'One Mile From Heaven' dips into vintage Americana, but adds a fresh twist in the process.

Julia Logan's golden vocal is something to adore, but it's the chemistry between the songwriter and Cardigans' legend Nina Persson which makes it so evocative.

Julia Logan comments: "When me and Daniel (Bengston) just stumbled across this song we immediately felt it would work out as duet. When Nina said yes to working with us, we were thrilled! The Cardigans’ music has been with me since childhood and I’ve always been inspired by Nina’s personal and charismatic voice. I think that we, in line with maybe Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten, is building a new kind of genre of female duets."

Nina Persson adds: ”Julia is a new acquaintance to me. I love her voice and there’s no better way to meet new people than making music together. The song is a real fine musical archeological find. I hope Bobb Trimble gets happy by us giving it new life in form of a brilliant female duet...”

Tune in now.

