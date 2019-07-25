Julia Jacklin Shares Her Poignant Version Of The Strokes' 'Someday'

Julia Jacklin has shared her poignant version of The Strokes' 2001 classic 'Someday'.

The song initially appeared on the band's debut album 'Is This It?' and remains a key component of their live set.

A classic indie stomper, Julia Jacklin found the track's bittersweet heart for her slomo Like A Version performance on triple j.

Given a full release, it remains a beautifully heartbreaking piece of music, so familiar yet also so intimate.

Catch Julia Jacklin at this year's Green Man Festival.

Photo Credit: Nick MCKK

