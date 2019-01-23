Julia Jacklin Kicks Out The Jams With 'Pressure To Party'

Julia Jacklin has shared new belter 'Pressure To Party' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Crushing' arrives on February 22nd, and it's a bold, taut, ambitious offering.

New song 'Pressure To Party' leads the way, with its emphatic lyricism underpinned by some spiky but melodic guitar work.

It's a neat, precise single, a crunching slice of guitar pop that focusses on the first days and weeks after a relationship ends.

Julia Jacklin explains: “When you come out of a relationship, there’s so much pressure to act a certain way. First it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta take some time for yourself’…but then if you take too much time it’s, ‘You’ve gotta get back out there!’ That song is just my three-minute scream, saying I’m going to do what I need to do, when I need to do it.”

The visuals were crafted in collaboration with Nick Mckk, and it returns to the theme of her early clip 'Pool Party'.

She continues: “I went back to the house we shot my first music video 'Pool Party’ in, as it felt like a good visual book end for the last three years. We shot the video in one take. It took a few practice runs but we managed to get it done in about four hours. We all swam in the pool after. It was a really special day. I managed to get all of my siblings in the clip, and we hadn’t all been in the same room together for over four years. I also got one of my favourite bands ‘Body Type’ to wear all my old music video outfits and pretend to be my band.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.