Julia Jacklin Finds 'Comfort' In This Touching New Song

Julia Jacklin has shared her touching new song 'Comfort' - tune in now.

The Australian songwriter releases her new album 'Crushing' on February 22nd, building on the sparkling success of her debut.

The previews placed online so far have been exceptional, but new song 'Comfort' might just reach a new level.

A poignant piece of songwriting, 'Comfort' is packed with a barely restrained yearning, driven by that powerful yet subtle vocal.

Long time visual collaborator Nick Mckk combines with Julia Jacklin to construct the video, located in an abandoned waterpark.

Julia explains...

"Happy Valentine's Day! On tour with First Aid Kit last year I crossed the highway from our Super 8 motel just outside of Santa Rosa, New Mexico and stumbled upon this strange water park. I ran back and dragged Nick out of his bed yelling, "we must make a video!" we only had an hour before we needed to start driving to the next show but we managed to get enough footage of me looking sad to make the clip."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.