Julia Jacklin Announces New Album 'PRE PLEASURE'

Julia Jacklin has laid out plans for new album 'PRE PLEASURE'.

The Australian songwriter's debut album was fantastic, and she swiftly followed it with 2018's 'Crushing'.

A huge global tour followed, before an exhausted Julia Jacklin began contemplating a follow up.

'PRE PLEASURE'' written both in her native Australia and Montreal, where the bulk of the record was recorded.

As she puts it: “The songs on this record took either three years to write or three minutes..”

“A lot of the time I feel like I need to do all the work before I can enjoy my life,” she adds. “Whether that’s work on songs or sex, friendships, or my relationship with my family – I think if I work on them long and hard enough, eventually I’ll get to sit around and really enjoy them. But that’s not how anything works is it. It’s all an ongoing process.”

Out now, new single 'Lydia Wears A Cross' takes Julia Jacklin's music into a different space.

She comments...

“The song is about a lot of things but mainly being a 7yr old Jesus Christ superstar fanatic attending catholic school trying to figure out which way is up. The music video was filmed by my constant collaborator and friend Nick Mckk at Splitpoint lighthouse. I played a show close by recently and asked on stage if anyone could let me film inside. Someone in the crowd knew a guy and that was it. The rest was filmed in the streets of Northcote, Melbourne.”

Tune in now.

