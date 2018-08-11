Julia Jacklin Announces New Album 'Crushing'

Julia Jacklin is set to release new album 'Crushing' on February 22nd.

The record, her second to date, was seemingly composed on "endless car journeys", and finds the Australian songwriting spreading her wings.

Burke Reid assisted on production, with the aim of producing something natural, something intimate and stripped back.

Out on February 22nd, the album is trailed by enthralling new song 'Head Alone', rooted in that highly personal vocal, with the listener able to hear each intake of breath.

She comments...

I wrote most of 'Head Alone' on tour, singing it to myself, looking out the window on endless car journeys. It's not a song that comes from a singular experience. It came from two years of feeling like the space around me shrinking to the point where I couldn't even raise my arms.

This song is me raising my arms and running into an open field. A bit of a plea to those around me to give me space and a song to remind myself that it's okay to enforce boundaries, the good people in your life will listen, adapt and still love you.

