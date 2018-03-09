Julia Holter Announces New Album 'Aviary'

Julia Holter is set to release new album 'Aviary' on October 26th.

The Los Angeles songwriter has signalled her return in the most magnificent way possible, sharing a brave, at times stunning, new song.

'I Shall Love 2' is online now, opening in pensive, almost shy, introverted climes before building to a rousing, intense finish. It's a sign of what's to come from 'Aviary', an album Julia Holter bills as reflecting “the cacophony of the mind in a melting world.”

“Amidst all the internal and external babble we experience daily, it's hard to find one's foundation,” says Holter. “I think this album is reflecting that feeling of cacophony and how one responds to it as a person - how one behaves, how one looks for love, for solace. Maybe it’s a matter of listening to and gathering the seeming madness, of forming something out of it and envisioning a future.”

Check out 'I Shall Love 2' below.

Catch Julia Holter at the following shows:

December

6 Manchester Gorilla

7 Bristol Fiddlers

8 Dublin Button Factory

10 Edinburgh Summerhall

11 Leeds Howard Assembly Rooms

12 London Hackney Arts Centre

Photo Credit: Dicky Bahto

