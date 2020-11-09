Julia Church Shares Immaculate New Bop 'Marionette'

Julia Church has travelled half-way round the world in search of her dream.

Originally from Durban in South Africa, she was entranced by pop, absorbing everything from Norah Jones to Fleetwood Mac via Carly Simon and Joni Mitchell.

Obsessed with songwriting, she relocated to London, quickly playing shows around the city.

Selling out her debut headline night last year, Julia Church has spent 2020 concentrating on her music, focusing on her craft.

New single 'Marionette' finds those threads coming together, a breezy piece of pop-soul with a killer chorus.

Finely etched, 'Marionette' is Julia Church at her most personable, and her most honest.

Tune in now.