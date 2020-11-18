Julia Bardo's 'It's Okay (To Not Be Okay)' Is A Retro Treat

Manchester-via-Italy songwriter Julia Bardo has shared her new single 'It's Okay (To Not Be Okay)'.

The songwriter's work has retro flavours, while rooting itself rather informally in an indie pop universe.

Recent covers EP 'The Raw' was released via the fine people at Wichita Recordings, a showcase for her influences, and her depth of knowledge.

New single 'It's Okay (To Not Be Okay)' is a melodic jewel that carries a sense of contemplation, a lyrical introversion that aims for survival and self-acceptance.

A neat pop song, it comes equipped with visuals from Hannah Cobb, which build upon the creative universe depicted by Julia Bardo.

Julia comments...

“‘It’s Okay (To Not Be Okay)’ is about a journey of the self. It can be hard to accept a certain situation we’re living through, to accept ourselves and to appreciate who we are. Sometimes we feel stuck in the same circle of negative thoughts. It’s okay to not be perfect. It’s okay to not feel good. It’s okay to be ‘different. It’s okay to be who we are.”

“The video is inspired by Video Art, hence why we used a television. I imagined it being in an art gallery and having images and shots that show my natural self, doing spontaneous things following the music.”

