Juan Wauters Plays With Perception And Isolation With 'Lonely'

Juan Wauters has always felt out of step, slightly out of place.

Born in Uruguay he moved to New York a few years ago, this figure operating between two different cultures.

Attempting to find his own way, Juan Wauters was able to channel this into music, a series of drifting, dreamy, but essentially pop documents.

Songwriting that moves from the melancholic to the blissful, his album 'Introducing Juan Pablo' emerged earlier this year to widespread acclaim.

Album highlight 'Lonely' has just received the video treatment, with director Nissim Norré transforming his drifting vocal into a bittersweet narrative.

A clip that tackles perception and isolation, 'Lonely' is beautifully shot but also incredibly affecting.

Juan comments...

“Through this video Nissim wanted to cover the feeling of a public figure who’s in constant contact with large crowds but doesn’t get much of the one-on-one meaningful interactions. Also, how through the taste of certain foods we can travel in time and be present in different memories from the past...”

Tune in now.

Catch Juan Wauters at the following shows:

October

31 Hastings Community Spirits

November

1 Brighton Latest Music Bar

2 Leeds Headrow House

3 Manchester The Castle

4 Glasgow Nice N Sleazys

6 London The Lexington

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.