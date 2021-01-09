JPEGMAFIA Returns With New Burner 'TRUST!'

JPEGMAFIA has shared his new single 'TRUST!' in full - tune in now.

The outsider rap artist is working on a new album, the follow up to 2019's exceptional 'All My Heroes Are Cornballs'.

The live shows for the '...Cornballs' era seemed to take JPEGMAFIA to a new level, and he's back with fresh material and some huge headline dates.

First up, the new release: 'TRUST!' is all crunching production and extrovert vocals, but as ever JPEGMAFIA's lyricism cuts deeper than most.

Alongside this, the American artist has shared plans for a UK tour in March 2022, including Glasgow Barrowlands on March 30th, and London's O2 Kentish Town For on March 28th.

Catch JPEGMAFIA at the following shows:

March

23 Birmingham O2 Institute Birmingham

24 Brighton Concorde2

27 Bristol SWX

28 London 02 Forum Kentish Town

30 Glasgow Barrowlands

31 Manchester 02 Ritz

- - -