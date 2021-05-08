Joya Mooi Drops Immaculate Slow-Burner 'My Favourite'

R&B riser Joya Mooi returns with new single 'My Favourite'.

It's her second drop in 2021 so far, and underlines has status as a major player in the emerging soul generation.

Drawing on the influence of the Soulection and Kaytranada school, she incorporates club tropes into her alt-R&B songwriting.

Sim Fane and SIROJ step in on production for 'My Favourite', and the electronic backing seems to bring out the raw emotion in Joya Mooi's vocal.

An immaculate slow-burner with a shimmering appeal, it's an ode to the support structures that underpin Joya's life.

She comments...

"'My Favourite' is an ode to loving friendships, a song for the ones who are always there and show up in many ways; day or night. I wanted to create a playful track that captures the spirit of my community and celebrates my closest friends."

"Especially during these times, meaningful friendships are so essential when things get rough. Can’t thank them enough, for the love and joy they bring. And it was so fun to invite my friends and my band mates for the video we created for 'My Favourite'."

