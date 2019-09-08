Joy Orbison's UKG Mix Is The Stuff Of Dreams

Joy Orbison has shared a scorching new UK garage mix.

The producer is clearly feeling lockdown fever, and decided to dip back into his record bag.

Recorded live on a simple two-deck set up, this new mix is an all-vinyl salute to the inspirational powers of UKG.

A storming selection, it's an insight into the roots of this influential producer, while also working as a banging club selection.

He writes:

as soon as the sun comes out i find it hard to listen to anything other than uk garage. it definitely reminds me of being younger, going record shopping and making tapes round my mates house.

i’ve found myself returning to that mindset recently and most evenings i go through my old records and have a bit of a mix. its a nice feeling to find stuff i still love that i’ve had for almost 20 years now, scary thought... i recorded one of these sessions the other night and have just popped it up on soundcloud, sounds good with a spot of social distancing.

hope you’re all holding up ok

Tune in now.

