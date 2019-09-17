Joy Orbison's Catalogue Is Coming To Streaming Services

Joy Orbison will make his catalogue available to streaming services later this week.

The producer is actually ill-served on streaming services, with only a handful of releases available on Spotify and Apple Music.

All that will change on Friday - September 20th - when Joy Orbison places his catalogue online.

Posting about the news on Instagram, he went further to explain that new material was on the way.

He writes: "In the past, I think I may have given the impression that I was somewhat wilfully obscure with the way I released my music..."

"I think I've just focused on what I thought made most sense with the music I was making and how I engaged with the culture. Over the years, that's actually changed a fair bit, and I've got a load of new music on the way so it felt like a good time to get my shit together."

Check out the post below.

