Joy Orbison Announces New 'Slipping' EP

Joy Orbison has shared details of his new EP 'Slipping'.

The producer recently placed his catalogue on streaming services, priming fans for a forward step.

New EP 'Slipping' will land on October 18th, released through Hinge Finger, the imprint he kicked off with The Trilogy Tapes' Will Bankhead.

Lead track 'Burn' is online now, a brand new scorcher that features contributions from Infinite and Mansur Brown.

In an Instagram note the producer explains that it's "a bit of a transitional record for me, personally and musically. it paints quite a vivid picture in my head that I hope you’ll enjoy..."

Check out 'Burn' now.

Joy Orbison will release 'Slipping' EP on October 18th.

