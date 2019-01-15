Joy Division's 'Unknown Pleasures' Beamed On To Manchester Landmarks

The artwork for Joy Division's seminal debut album 'Unknown Pleasures' was beamed on to landmarks around Manchester last night (June 15th).

The album is a landmark in British music, a hugely influential release within the post-punk period that still holds up to this day.

Released on Factory Records, it helped to solidify the label's reputation as key tastemakers, and played a pivotal role in Manchester uncovering an ability to re-imagine itself in the post-industrial era.

Tributes have been flowing in, with 6Music host Mary Anne Hobbs playing 'Unknown Pleasures' front to back on her show.

Last night - June 15th - the 'Unknown Pleasures' artwork was beamed on to sites across Manchester.

A fitting tribute for an album so innately informed by its surroundings - check out some photos below.

Manchester celebrates the 40th anniversary of Unknown Pleasures at Manchester Town Hall, St Peters Square #UnknownPleasures40 pic.twitter.com/ZGs6PHIdJK — Joy Division (@joydivision) June 15, 2019

