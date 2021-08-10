Joy Division's 'Still' To Be Re-Issued

Joy Division's 1981 album 'Still' is set to be re-issued.

The move is the latest in an ongoing re-issue series, which has seen iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures' and exquisite follow up 'Closer' return to vinyl.

Released in 1981, 'Still' followed the death of singer Ian Curtis, and brought unheard studio material, non-album cuts, and a live record of Joy Division’s last ever concert, at Birmingham University.

Available to pre-order now , the new edition of 'Still' will be a limited edition pressing with a ruby red sleeve - the vinyl will be crystal clear.

Due to be released on February 11th, the re-issue will be accompanied by new activity from New Order.

The band are set to follow their triumphant Manchester Heaton Park show with a night at London's O2 Arena on November 6th, while a second series of the acclaimed Joy Division / New Order podcast Transmissions: The Definitive Story is also in the works.

- - -