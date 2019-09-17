Joy Division's 'Closer' To Be Re-Issued

Joy Division's second and final album 'Closer' will be re-issued later this year.

The album is lauded as a seminal moment within post-punk, with its marbled, mausoleum atmosphere matched to stark, un-sparring material.

Singer Ian Curtis took his own life shortly before the album's release, amplifying intense poignancy of the lyrical subject matter.

'Closer' will be given a full re-issue for its 40th anniversary, following on from last year's vinyl edition of debut LP 'Unknown Pleasures'.

Pressed on crystal clear vinyl, 'Closer' will be available from July 17th. On the same day brand new re-issues of non-album singles 'Transmission,' 'Atmosphere' and 'Love Will Tear Us Apart' will be released - this is the first re-issue of this material since the demise of Factory Records.

TRACKLISTING

Transmission 12”

A: Transmission

B: Novelty

Love Will Tear Us Apart 12”

A: Love Will Tear Us Apart

B: These Days

Atmosphere 12”

A: Atmosphere

B: She’s Lost Control

Closer 12”

Side A

Atrocity Exhibition

Isolation

Passover

Colony

A Means To An End

Side B

Heart And Soul

Twenty Four Hours

The Eternal

Decades

