Joy Crookes Taps Into Classic Soul For 'Feet Don't Fail Me Now'

Joy Crookes returns with magnificent new single 'Feet Don't Fail Me Now'.

The singer dips into classic soul for her new release, with the effervescent rhythms recalling the Motown rhythm section at their finest.

Joy Crookes rises to the occasion, her sumptuous vocal channelling some complex lyrical thoughts:

“I’ve been posing with red skies, retweeting picket signs, put my name on petitions but I won’t change my mind. I’m keeping up appearances, the dark side of my privilege...”

She comments...

“This song is one of the most complicated songs I've ever written (in a good way). The track carries with it a deep sense of irony, it's written from the perspective of someone who finds it easier to remain complicit out of a fear of being cancelled. During the social and political turmoil of the last 12 months, performative behaviour has become prevalent alongside cancel culture. These two reactions I think are often intertwined as cancel culture can be a response to half hearted performatism.”

“In some sense you can sympathise with the perspective I'm singing from because cancel culture is scary, as is re-educating yourself and challenging your friends and families. Ultimately I hope the song encourages people to be a bit braver, whilst the themes are clear in my head the chorus is universal - 'man I guess I was scared, feet don't fail me now, I got to stand my ground and though I'm down for trying, I am better in denial so I hush don't make a sound'. Open up a dialogue, speak out, make mistakes - that's okay and that's how progress happens.”

Tune in now.

