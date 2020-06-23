Joviale Returns With Elemental New Single 'Blow!'

Building on the Arcadian, tessellated dreamscapes of their 2019 debut EP ‘Crisis’, Joviale returns with the brooding dynamism of new single ‘Blow!’. The North London polyhistor and their close collaborator Bullion place the remnants of an ill-fated love through a new wave and ska blender; Joviale’s ever-expressive voice transitioning from acquiescent, soothing murmurs to sombre coos to symphonic vocal refrains as the track reaches its heady conclusion.

The sax-laden single comes loaded with a self-directed visual: The North Londoner expands their repertoire as an auteur, augmenting the corporeal feel of the song through a treatment that doubles as a scintillating performance piece. Mixing the earthy with monochromatic, mirage-like sequences, Joviale is the chieftain commanding their band of similarly-clad dancers in a choreographed ritual.

We’re introduced to the protagonist at the heart of this story; a living, breathing embodiment of the “sense of electric and spiralised chaos” erupting from Joviale’s centre.

In May, Joviale will release their EP titled ‘Hurricane Belle’, inspired by Peter Shenai’s “Hurricane Bells” experiment, in which he cast brass bells modelled on the five stages of Hurricane Katrina, “indicating the growing power of the storm as it built through time”. With this primordial backdrop, Joviale takes their collaborative, multidisciplinary ethos to the next level on a project we expect will be a sensory overload.

Tune in now...

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

Photo Credit: Dhamrah Coombes

