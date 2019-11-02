Joss Stone Is Bringing Reggae To North Korea

Forget Philleas Fogg - Joss Stone is the new global explorer.

The singer is currently attempting to perform in every country in the world, a tall undertaking for the Cornish artist.

Right now she's traversing South East Asia, and stopped off in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

Stepping onstage in a nearby bar, she began belting out some reggae favourites, as caught by Koryo Tours rep Simon Cockerell.

Remarkable scenes.

Joss Stone is charting her global adventures on Instagram HERE.

