Josin Launches Debut Album 'In The Blank Space'

German composer Josin has introduced plans for her debut album 'In The Blank Space'.

The record will emerge on January 25th, following lengthy recording sessions, with Josin - real name Arabella Rauch - pushing herself to the limit.

'In The Blank Space' merges neo-classical arrangements with lush electronics, held together by Arabella's powerful vocal delivery.

New song 'Burning (For A Fresh Start)' is online now, with Josin's beautifully introspective music matched to a Marc Neckermann-shot video that soars along the Norwegian mountaintops.

“’Burning (For A New Start)’ is a sarcastic conversation with yourself about the end of the world”, explains Josin. “You know that you are part of the bad but too comfortable to make a change. Like for example everyday habits that have an impact on our environment- we know they’re bad but we don’t quit them.”

“The very consequence of those little lies is a run-down place that can’t be fixed and has to start all over again. Maybe without us. But that‘s not what I wish for of course - I want to draw an extreme picture of conscious self-destruction, hoping for the opposite.”

Tune in now.

'In The Blank Space' will be released on January 25th.

