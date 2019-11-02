Josienne Clarke Announces Debut Album 'In All Weather'

Josienne Clarke is set to release new solo album 'In All Weather' later this year.

A highly respected songwriter and collaborator, her new album represents Josienne's solo debut.

Out on November 8th, 'In All Weather' was recorded at Watercolour Studios in Fort William, and it could well be the songwriter's most markedly personal project to date.

Josienne explains: “Learning to sail in all weather, the line from which the album title comes, is what we are all trying to do. To right ourselves when things feel turbulent and uncertain. How to correct your course and stay true to the things you believe and need and let all the rest go.”

She adds: “These are not love songs, these are life songs; life lines to save me from sinking. Each one a hard-won lesson in how not to do things next time. It’s a manifesto of how to leave and how to change.”

The album is led by crisp, folk-flecked new song 'If I Didn't Mind', with its cyclical electric guitar line underpinning that surging, literate vocal from Josienne Clarke.

'In All Weather' will be released on November 8th. Tracklisting:

1. (Learning To Sail) In All Weather

2. Seconds

3. The Drawing Of The Line

4. Leaving London

5. My Love Gave Me An Apple

6. If I Didn’t Mind

7. Host

8. Slender, Sad & Sentimental

9. Season And Time

10. Walls & Hallways

11. Fair Weather Friends

12. Dark Cloud

13. Onliness

Photo Credit: Cat Stevens

