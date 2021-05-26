Josie Man's 'One Of Those Days' Clip Illustrates Her Love Of Fashion

Josie Man can only ever be herself.

As an artist - as a person, even - she's committed to honesty, to speaking her truth.

So when it comes to making a music video, Josie wants the visuals to align themselves with her lyricism.

New single 'One Of Those Days' is a super-cute return, an absolute bop that sparkles from first note to last.

Theo Batterham steers the video, one that illustrates Josie Man's inherent love of fashion and visual arts.

Laden with colour, 'One Of Those Days' constantly longs for optimism and an escape.

Josie comments...

Visuals for my music are so important to me because I want to make sure the video aligns with the meaning of the track. I usually come up with a treatment for my video but for this one I couldn’t put my finger on a concept. My team came to me with an amazing idea and we decided this video needed to be heavily fashion based because I loooooove clothes so much and it just felt right for this song.

It’s about how when you’re having a bad day, that feeling isn’t permanent and it’s going to be okay. It didn’t need to be a heavy story line and the fashion part filled that space. I just wanted it to be not so serious and to show the playful side of my personality.

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.