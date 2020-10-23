Josie Man Takes A Step Forward With 'One Of Those Days'

Josie Man returns with new single 'One Of Those Days'.

The new track is a kind of cousin piece to her previous track 'GROW', and its sparkling pop template offers reflection while reaching ever-outwards.

Online now, 'One Of Those Days' sparkles with melody, adding a Spring-like energy to her alt-pop prowess.

A song about moving forwards in spite of the cost, lyrically Josie discusses heartbreak, and how these experiences can guide us.

She says: “I’ve been hurt, lessons learnt but nothing ever grows without it.”

Tune in now.

