Joshua Speers Shares New Cut 'Bad Night'

Joshua Speers has spent the past few years working his way across the Pacific North West.

Playing shows wherever he can find them, he built a highly charged, deeply personal sound in the process, a kind of wide open Springsteen meets The War On Drugs vibe.

New single 'Bad Night' epitomises this, with Lars Stalfors' production adding extra muscle to his songcraft.

Sonically it feels like a midnight drive across a deserted highway, the telephone poles clicking past as the countryside is subsumed into shadow.

Director Fraser Jones picks up on this atmosphere in the video, shot at a motocross rally at Calhoun Motocross, outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

A stellar watch, you can tune in below.

