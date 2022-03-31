Joshua Idehen's 'Don't You Give Up On Me' Asks For A Second Chance

Joshua Idehen has released his stunning new single 'Don't You Give Up On Me.'

Although the track marks his solo debut, Idehen is a firm favourite of the music industry, having already worked on a plethora of projects in the UK Jazz and electronic scene, contributing vocals to two Mercury-prize nominated albums.

'Don’t You Give Up On Me' infuses opaque drums with jazzy piano to reassure Idehen's emotive spoken word. Speaking of hope and healing, Idehen begs his listener to hold fast whilst admitting his mistakes. This outpouring erupts into a chorus overflowing with the warmth of gospel voices, providing a sunny addition to the self-exploration in the body of the track.

Of the track, Idehen explains: "It’s a poem about second chances and forgiving yourself. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel people are too quick with each other these days: I know I’ve been guilty of it at times. this is a plea for a bit more patience with each other, and for me to be a bit more patient with myself.”

The track is also accompanied by an incoming music video directed by Agatha Powa. Powa harnesses the track's melodrama through dance, exploring distance and proximity for a simple, yet powerful display of wrestling with love.

You can hear 'Don’t Give Up On Me' live next month when Joshua Idehen supports Lazy Habits on tour, but for now, tune in below.

Words: Gem Stokes

- - -