Joshua Homme Returns To Desert Sessions

Joshua Homme is set to reconvene his Desert Sessions later this year.

The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman began the project as an ad hoc way of making music, utilising whoever was in the room at the time.

Taking on a distinct identity of its own, the Desert Sessions was placed on hiatus over a decade ago.

Well, they're now back. Joshua Homme will release two new volumes of Desert Sessions, the first new instalment in 16 years.

'Desert Sessions Vol. 11 and 12' - known respectively as 'Arrivederci Despair' and 'Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels' - will be released on October 25th.

Released on Matador Records, it features Joshua Homme at the helm, joined by a stellar cast: Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Mike Kerr (Royal Blood), Carla Azar (Autolux, Jack White), Les Claypool (Primus), Matt Sweeney, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London), Libby Grace and Töôrnst Hülpft.

Watch an interview with Liam Lynch and Joshua Homme discussing Desert Sessions below.

Photo Credit: Andreas Neumann

