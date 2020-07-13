Joshua Burnside Shares Startlingly Intense New Song 'And You Evade Him / Born In The Blood'

Joshua Burnside has shared his powerful new song 'And You Evade Him / Born In The Blood'.

The songwriter's bold, award-wining debut album 'Ephrata' made a deep impression on its release three years ago, marking Burnside out as a brave, challenging voice.

New album 'Into The Depths Of Hell' is out on September 4th, and there's a punk-edged intensity to his folk-driven songwriting.

Taken from the LP, new song 'And You Evade Him / Born In The Blood' spits harsh truths, unrelenting in its honesty.

There's a feral poetry at work, though, as blunt as concrete but with a brutal beauty.

Tune in now.

Joshua Burnside's new album 'Into The Depths Of Hell' is out on September 4th.

Photo Credit: Wrapped in Plastic

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.