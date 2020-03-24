Josh Thorpe's 'Manhattan' Is An Off Kilter Journey

Glasgow-based Canadian artist Josh Thorpe has shared his new single 'Manhattan'.

A songwriter with deep roots in left field composition, Josh Thorpe's work sits in an arena of its own, an extremely difficult to categorise sound.

Offering deconstructed take on classic songwriting tropes - imagine Sonic Youth tearing through a Johnny Cash standard and you wouldn't be a million miles away, to be honest - his work has caused a buzz in Glasgow's underground communities.

New album 'Love & Weather' lands on February 5th, and it marks the end point for an artist who previously studied experimental music with James Tenney - a student of John Cage, Tenney's naked bottom can be seen in one of Yoko Ono’s films.

Ahead of the album, Josh Thorpe has shared new single 'Manhattan' with Clash, and it's an off kilter journey.

One of his most overtly melodic offerings, 'Manhattan' balances this with a thirst for unwieldy noise.

A song about New York, finding a Canadian community, and seeking out his heroes, it was actually recorded in Scotland.

Says Josh...

‘Manhattan’ shows my love for melody and discord thrown together. It's about idle moments in New York City, hanging out in Soho talking about Canadian comedians, and trying to get invited to Thurston Moore's birthday party (in vain). The opening chord is a brief channeling of some Sonic Youth vibes.

The energy begins in America but was performed and recorded in Glasgow with my bandmates Rory and Owen on bass and drums.

Tune in now.