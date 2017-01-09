Joseph Maus - John Maus' Brother, Collaborator - Has Died

Joseph Maus - John Maus' brother and collaborator - has died.

The musician was a key part of John Maus' live set up, and also worked in the studio with the celebrated producer.

The group were on tour across continental Europe, before suddenly pulling a batch of live shows.

Now label Ribbon Music has issued a statement confirming that Joseph Maus had died at the age of only 30 years.

The statement reads: "Those of us at Ribbon Music & Domino Recording Co. who have had the pleasure of working with Joe, a constant fixture in his brother's band since its inception, are heartbroken."

All upcoming John Maus live shows are cancelled.

The full statement can be found below:

Joseph Scott Maus, January 6, 1988 - July 28th, 2018 pic.twitter.com/gDWPZpEhmb — RIBBON MUSIC (@ribbonmusic) July 29, 2018

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.