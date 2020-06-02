Joseph Lawrence & The Garden Get To The Essence Of 'Goddess'

Joseph Lawrence & The Garden are making their mark.

The project ended 2019 in fine style, winning acclaim for their key slot during First Fifty at the Great Escape.

This year could be key for the group, whose strident songwriting has a key emotional core.

New single 'Goddess' is a potent return, with Joseph Lawrence & The Garden retaining a blistering emotional edge.

Songwriting that cuts a little deeper than most, 'Goddess' is "essentially a story on love at first sight," they explain.

"That can be a deep, emotional connection and challenging also. The song is a narrative for that experience..."

This new live session takes the process a step further, with the group captured in a neat performance clip.

The slow pace allows their lyricism to unfold, with Joseph Lawrence & The Garden pinning down that tale of emotional connection.

Beautifully framed, you can watch the video below.

Photo Credit: Peter O'Sullivan

