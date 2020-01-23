Jorja Smith To Release New Music In 2020

Jorja Smith has confirmed that she will release some new music in 2020.

The BRIT Award winning star released her debut album 'Lost & Found' in 2018, and graced the cover of Clash while doing so.

Taking time out, Jorja chatting to Krept & Konan on the duo's Play Dirty Radio show, broadcast on Apple Music.

Opening up, the English artist explained that she intends to release something new in 2020.

"This year I’m going to put some music out," she said. "We’re getting some music. I want to start directing my own videos so I’m going to work on (that)."

"I have some ideas for some songs, but yeah music, videos… I have so many ideas (for directing other artists’ videos), I have bare ideas, I know how I want things…This time you know what I have the full idea, I know what shot I want there, I know I want this to look like that, so I may as well do it myself… I’ve never directed anything myself so we’ll see. But that’s what I want to do this year."

She also took time to look back, discussing some of her formative influences. Jorja said:

"When I was younger I listened to a lot of Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill. My parents played music all the time when I was growing up so I feel like I subconsciously took everything in."

Listen back to the interview now.

