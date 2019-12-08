Jorja Smith Hits Back With 'Be Honest'

Burna Boy features on her new single...
Jorja Smith has hit back with her new single 'Be Honest'.

The BRIT award winner notched up international acclaim with her debut album 'Lost & Found', taking her music around the world in the process.

Heading back into the studio, Jorja has been dropping hints about her possible next step.

Glorious new single 'Be Honest' is the point where it all becomes clear.

The summer-fresh, faintly latin-leaning vibe is rooted in that slinky guitar line, while Jorja's vocal is typically effervescent.

Burna Boy is on hand to amplify the energy, with the full package representing a potent new chapter for the singer.

Tune in now.

