Jorja Smith Has Written A "Fake" Bond Theme

"I like writing cinematic things, like things with film..."
03 · 09 · 2019

Jorja Smith has revealed she has written a "fake" Bond theme.

The singer's new single 'Be Honest' arrived last month, a spicy summer-fresh return featuring guest bars from Burna Boy.

Chatting to the Official Big Top 40 over the weekend, Jorja Smith explained that she would love to pen a Bond theme.

The BRIT winner has seemingly crafted a "fake" version of her own, intended to fit around Daniel Craig's incoming No Time To Die.

"I kind of wrote one, like a pretend one. But I do really want to write one," Jorja insists.

She added: "I like writing cinematic things, like things with film. I always imagine movies in my head sometimes while I'm writing songs."

Check out a snippet of the interview below.

