Jorja Smith Announces New Project 'Be Right Back'

Jorja Smith will release new project 'Be Right Back' on May 14th.

The BRIT Award winning songwriter released her debut album 'Lost & Found' back in 2019, and peppered 2020 with a string of fantastic singles.

Recently returning with her release 'Addicted', Jorja hinted that something more substantial was to come.

New project 'Be Right Back' lands on May 14th - order it HERE - and to celebrate the announce she's shared brand new single 'Gone'.

She comments...

“There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others. I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”

Check out 'Gone' below.

Photo Credit: Rashidi Noah

