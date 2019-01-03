Jorja Chalmers Channels Ethereal Glamour On 'Human Again'

Jorja Chalmers spent the bulk of last year on the road.

A key part of Bryan Ferry's live set up, the multi-instrumentalist used her down-time in hotels around the globe to pen material of her own.

The legendary lounge lizard invited her to use his very own London studio, with Jorja Chalmers channelling a highly ethereal sense of glamour.

Tapes found their way to the Hollywood Hills, where Johnny Jewel and Dean Hurley got to grips with what lay inside.

New album 'Human Again' is the result, and it lands on September 20th through Italians Do It Better.

The title song is online now, a siren call of enchantment, opaque but endlessly suggestive in its minimalist palette.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.